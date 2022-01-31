College appoints new chair for its board of management

Caroline Stuart brings a wealth of experience to the role

Having originally graduated in Technology and Business Studies, Caroline went on to work as an investment analyst in the City of London, working for both Crown Agents and Charterhouse Bank.

On returning to Scotland, she three successful companies prior to moving into business consultancy as a global analyst for Oracle.

Caroline brings a wealth of board experience with her and c urrently also serves on the Scottish Funding Council, the Scottish Government’s Digital Scotland Business Excellence Board, Making Maths Count Commission, and the Scottish Police Authority.

Caroline said: “Dumfries and Galloway College is a wonderful institution, full of drive and ambition, and I’m delighted to be joining them.

“To be asked to be part of such a brilliant team is a real career highlight for me.

“I look forward immensely to getting started and to helping steer our brilliant college to further fulfil its potential as crucial education stakeholder in the south of Scotland.”

Principal Joanna Campbell added “I’m thrilled to welcome Caroline to our college as she takes up her role as our new chair.