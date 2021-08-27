Collaboration enables senior pupils to study Advance Highers remotely

Classes will mainly be delivered virtually

A total of 140 senior pupils, including 63 from Dumfries and Galloway, have started to study for their Advanced Highers through remote learning.

Courses are being delivered through @South-West Connect, e-Sgoil and Glasgow Caledonian University Advanced Higher Hub.

They will mainly be delivered digitally, but face-to-face or lab time will be built into course plans when needed.

Virtual learning provides high quality learning and teaching, while affording greater flexibility of time and place.

The subjects available are: biology, chemistry, English, French, geography, graphic communication, history, mathematics, modern studies, PE, physics and Spanish.

The South West Education Improvement Collaborative promotes collaborative working for schools in Dumfries and Galloway and Ayrshire.

Gillian Brydson, Dumfries and Galloway Council’s director of Skills Education and Learning is the regional lead.

Councillor Jeff Leaver, chairman of the education committee, said: “This innovative approach will enable young people to build capacity to go onto work, college or university equipped with the skills they need.