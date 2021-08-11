Children’s hours at BIG LIT

Jayne Baldwin

Gatehouse storytellers Alan McClure and Susi Briggs will be bringing their popular wee podcast to life on August 16, with stories and songs in Scots and English.

On August 17 there will be tale-telling, tongue-twisting, silly-singing fun with troubadorial author and taletwister, Renita Boyle.

Children’s writers Jayne Baldwin and Lorraine Johnston will be sharing some of stories from their picture books on August 18, such Betty the Belted Galloway.

All events are free and unticketed, but children must be accompanied by an adult.