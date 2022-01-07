Attainment dip in region's schools due to pandemic

Children's literacy and numeracy skills have been affected by the pandemic

This assessment picture, based on teacher judgements in relation to where they would expect children to be at this stage of Curriculum for Excellence, shows progress has been affected in all stages (P1, 4, 7) in literacy and numeracy.

The historic trend in Dumfries and Galloway of year-on-year improvement has stopped and there has been a dip of up to 10 per cent recorded for attainment in reading, writing and listening and talking compared with pre-pandemic outcomes.

In numeracy there was a similar picture, but with a slightly smaller dip of between five per cent and eight per cent at P1 and P4 respectively and of around 10 per cent at P7.

Every school and Early Learning and Childcare setting (ELC) has submitted its plans for recovery and will be closely monitored as part of the ongoing discussion with parents about pupil progress.

Jim Brown, chief education officer at Dumfries and Galloway, said: “The process of recovery will be ongoing and will be a gradual and incremental process to rebuild firm foundations and to develop learning skills among young people who have lost learning time and opportunities they would otherwise have had.