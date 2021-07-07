An 'Amazing' summer of roadshows across Dumfries and Galloway

The roadshows kick-off on Tuesday

From July 13-August 15 a total of 120 sessions are being delivered in 70+ communities over 30 days (Tuesday-Sunday).

This is a partnership project being delivered by Dumfries and Galloway Council’s Active Schools, Lifelong Learning and Youth Work Services, and Let’s Get Sporty.

The roadshows are funded through the Scottish Government’s ‘Get into Summer’ initiative that aims to provide free opportunities and activities for children and young people P1 – S6 (or 21 if care experienced).

The 3-hour community events will include something for everyone with music, snacks, sports coaching and games, games consoles and a community mural, storytelling and children’s crafts on offer.

Dumfries and Galloway Council’s Young Persons Champion, Councillor Adam Wilson, said: “This summer is set to be an amazing experience for children and young people throughout Dumfries and Galloway.

"Over 40 projects have been funded and I would encourage children and young people, and their parents and carers, to check out what is available in their local area on the Youth Enquiry Service website.

"The last 16 months have been particularly challenging for our children and young people and our ambition is to ensure they have as many opportunities as possible to get involved before the start of the new academic term in August.”