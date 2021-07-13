Academy pupils motor their way to award

Megan Raine is one of three Kirkcudbright Academy pupils who completed the course

Part of the College Academy programme the course provided a broad introduction to the automotive industry.

Students learned how to carry out basic vehicle checks, replace and remove components, gain an understanding of how to use tools and equipment, as well as vital health and safety legislation.

Megan Raine, Patryk Jaszewski, and Jaimie Osborne received their awards, as well as a Halfords professional socket set and college-branded fleece, from head teacher, Anthony Tuffery, during a ceremony at the school.

All three students were praised by staff for their enthusiastic attitude and dedication, none of them missing a single lesson or piece of work throughout the course.

College principal Joanna Campbell said: “I extend my congratulations to our students for having successfully completed this course to such a high standard.

“Each of them has shown dedication, commitment, and determination in order to achieve their success and should be incredibly proud of themselves.

“Our thanks also go to our valued partners and friends and Kirkcudbright Academy for their role in this programme; they can be assured that we prize our relationship with them and look forward to continuing to work together in the future.”

Meanwhile, the college has launched its new Green Skills Academy which brings together existing courses with a selection of new learning opportunities themed around sustainability and green technology.

The college was recognised at the prestigious Green Gown Awards 2021, and the Green Skills Adacemy builds on this, covering the full remit of green subject areas, including solar, hydro, wind, geothermal, and biomass technologies.