Academy pupils address Rotary

Kirkcudbright Academy head boy, Huw Hodson and head girl, Maisie Anderson

They were invited to enjoy a meal before address ing the club members.

Maisie and Huw spoke about some of the challenges they have experienced because of Covid, and their frustration that the ongoing restrictions have placed on their plans to serve the community and raise funds for their chosen charities.

However, they did speak with enthusiasm about working with Rotary, even though the current situation has made it difficult for the students to meet with Rotarians.

This has limited the traditional fundraising that the school and the Rotary have been able to do together.

However, were pleased to have given their help alongside Rotary in activities helping to protect the environment.

They and some of the other senior students have been regularly litter picking and helping with planting trees.

They also talked about the possibility of working with Rotary in the New Year on a project to improve the local environment within the town.