Aardman team visits Wigtown to reward pupil's 'cracking 'idea

Wigtown Primary pupil Cohen Stewart with Jim Parkyn from Aardman Animations

This came after P4-6 pupil Cohen Stewart won a national competition for aspiring young inventors, run by the UK Intellectual Property Office (IPO) in partnership with award-winning studio Aardman.

Cohen’s ingenious concept of a ‘3 Brie’ printer came top in the IPO’s ‘Wallace and Gromit Cracking Ideas’ competition 2020, from around 1,500 entries from pupils across the UK.

Perfect for moments when Wallace or Gromit feel peckish, it prints edible cheese and even lets you choose your favourite type and thickness!

Some of the pupils show off their Gromits

Entrants were set the challenge to ‘make life better’, by building on everyday inventions to improve the lives of themselves, friends, family, or wider collective groups.

IPO chief executive Tim Moss said: “Cohen deserves an enormous ‘well done’ for coming up with such an imaginative and delicious idea - I think it would go down well with our staff if ever we installed one at our office!

“All the pupils who entered the competition can be really proud of their wonderfully creative contributions, that really showcase the immense talent our next generation of innovators and creators have to offer”.

The school’s head teacher Kirsty Andrews added: "We were over the moon to discover that one of our pupils had won, and so proud that our school has received such a brilliant prize.

"Working with the talented model makers of Wallace and Gromit was an incredible experience for the whole class of pupils in P4-6, who got to experience in school how these world-famous characters are brought to life.

"The pupils asked loads of great questions and had great fun working with the model-makers, and I have to say it was equally fantastic for us ‘bigger kids’ on the teaching staff, too.”