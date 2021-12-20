A thousand trees have now been planted in Kirkcudbright

Kirkcudbright Primary pupils have been raising the total of trees

Earlier this month their efforts were supported by 24 P5 pupils from Kirkcudbright Primary to raise the total of trees that have been planted.

Sign up to our daily The Galloway Gazette Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They were ably helped by six S4 students from Kirkcudbright Academy who have already planted a number of trees themselves.

As a consequence, a further 30 trees were planted by an excited group of young people.