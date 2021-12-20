A thousand trees have now been planted in Kirkcudbright
Kirkcudbright Rotary Club, with the help of local school pupils, have now planted over 1000 trees in the Castledykes area of town.
Monday, 20th December 2021, 2:03 pm
Earlier this month their efforts were supported by 24 P5 pupils from Kirkcudbright Primary to raise the total of trees that have been planted.
They were ably helped by six S4 students from Kirkcudbright Academy who have already planted a number of trees themselves.
As a consequence, a further 30 trees were planted by an excited group of young people.
Claire Pearsall, their class teacher at Kirkcudbright Primary, said: “I was delighted to see the pupils enjoying themselves doing something that is so worthwhile."