Tradition and heritage return as the Stewartry Show is back for its 74th year

With something for all ages and interests, the show being held at Stewartry Rugby Club, Castle Douglas, is billed as ‘When farming comes to town’.

Sam Hutton, Stewartry Agricultural Society president , said: “We are delighted to be holding the show once again at Greenlaw after a two-year gap.

"We have been heartened by the strength of support shown in the farming and wider community to get the show up and running again.

Sign up to our daily The Galloway Gazette Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There will be plenty for everyone on August 4

"In particular our Main Sponsors Wallets Marts, all of our section sponsors and in addition this year we are hugely grateful for the support from the Galloway Glens Scheme.

"Local shows are a key part of the rural community, whether you are in farming or not, we hope to see you on the day!”

Gates open at 9am, with entry costing £8 for adults, £4 for children and £24 for families (two adults and up to three children).

This year includes: livestock judging, grand parade of livestock, open companion dog show, Stewartry Dog Agility Team, local arts, crafts and food, stalls, shopping and trade stands, homecrafts and floral art, Vander Superheroes Space Wheel Show, children’s entertainment, craft marquee and show jumping.

If you can help either on the day or beforehand, email [email protected]

The show is supported by a range of local organisations, with Wallets Marts as lead sponsor, also being supported by the Galloway Glens Scheme.

The Galloway Glens family activity tent will host a range of partners as well as fun and free activities for all ages, including ‘CSI Bones’, with archaeologists on hand to identify and date any bones you may have, and a chance to try indoor curling.

McNabb Laurie, Galloway Glens team leader, said: “This show wouldn’t exist without the amazing work behind the scenes of the volunteer committee.