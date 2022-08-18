Stewartry Show basks in a glorious return to form

Sign up to our daily The Galloway Gazette Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Galloway Glens family activity tent included peat bund stuffing, bone identification and bug hunts. A range of local organisations also took part including the Galloway Fisheries Trust and the Southern Upland Way Rangers.

The event was staged on Thursday, August 4, at Stewartry Rugby Club, Greenlaw, and was basked in glorious sunshine for its first staging since 2019.

More than 2,000 people attended on a day of good weather, family fun, livestock, home-crafts, exhibitors and entertainment.

There was an incredible atmosphere as locals and people from much further afield descended on the showfield to enjoy some normality, after two years of being stuck indoors thanks to Covid.

The showground at the rugby club was packed for the return of the ever popular Stewartry Show on Thursday, August 4.

Sign up to our daily The Galloway Gazette Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The show is organised by the S tewartry Agricultural Society, whose committee were delighted to be back – and with the response from the public.

Sam Hutton, Stewartry Agricultural Society President, said: “The show committee, convenors, attending members and supporters of the show were delighted with the day.

“We were blessed with good weather and entries across the various classes, with great turnouts for the cattle, sheep and horse sections, as well as the crook making, floral art and home-crafts.

“Well done to all who contributed and participated in the day, as well as all the volunteers from the community, including the Stewartry Sea Cadets who were in charge of a busy car park!

It was no mean feat for the judges to select winners in all the classes with so much prize livestock on show in the main ring.

“The backing of the Galloway Glens has provided the energy, confidence and support the show needed to springboard back into action after so long.”

Stewartry Show was supported by a range of local organisations, with Wallets Marts as lead sponsor.

This year’s show was also being supported by the Galloway Glens Scheme, an initiative of Dumfries and Galloway Council’s environment team.

The Galloway Glens family activity tent included peat bund stuffing, bone identification, bug hunts and a ‘dry’ curling set – all of which were a big hit with local families.

Families enjoyed the indoor curling, an example of the sets which are in use across Stewartry schools.

McNabb Laurie, Galloway Glens team leader, said: “It has been eye-opening to see just a bit of the work that goes on behind the scenes to put on a show like this, both on the day but also in the weeks beforehand.

“The committee took all challenges in their stride and, from the outside, appeared supremely calm and in control!

“The Galloway Glens Scheme has been able to contribute funds towards this year’s show as part of our efforts to support Galloway’s response to Covid-19.

“Shows like this are a vital part of our local heritage and definitely still have a part to play in the 21st century.

This young handler proved she was more than up to the task of taking part in a prestigious agricultural show.

“Many thanks to all of our partners that joined us in our tent on the day; it felt really good to be at the Stewartry Show in person again.

“We are only able to support events like this due to the vision of the council’s environment team in designing a scheme like ours and the financial support we receive from the National Lottery Heritage Fund.”

Volunteers are always needed to help with next year’s show.

If you can help the committee, either on the day or beforehand, please do get in touch by email at [email protected]

The Galloway Glens team had a fabulous time at the show, interacting with younger visitors who were happy to join in the fun.