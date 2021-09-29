Play marks 20 years since Foot and Mouth crisis

Jack Nurse has relocated And Then Come the Nightjars from Somerset to Dumfries and Galloway. Pic: Ruari Barber-Fleming

And Then Come the Nightjars by Bea Roberts is a stage play exploring the devastating impact of the foot-and-mouth crisis in 2001 and will be presented at Fullarton Theatre in Castle Douglas in collaboration with Crossmichael Drama Club.

Originally set in Somerset, the play will be relocated to Dumfries and Galloway, one of the hardest hit areas of the epidemic aiming to reach audiences across the south of Scotland who suffered the disease’s ramifications.

In addition the company will be providing a digital archive funded by The National Lottery Heritage Fund.

The new archive will be launched online in late November and will feature sound recordings of interviews with local people as well as photographs of those interviewed.

Interviews will be underscored by music composed by performance duo VanIves from Castle Douglas.

The company are calling out for anyone with memories of the time that they would like to share to get in touch.

The deadline for people to commit to being interviewed is October 6, and these will be conducted from October 11–24.

The company are also looking for any photographs, videos, or written memories to be submitted via their website at www.wonderfools.org/nightjars-archive

Director Jack Nurse from Kirkcudbright said: “The archive will become a living piece of local history that can be accessed globally as a way of exploring what happened, how the community was affected and reflecting on how we can recover from this current pandemic.

"We're looking for a range of perspectives, from vets and reporters to farmers and others working in agriculture, as well as residents of the region.

"All will help to tell the true stories behind the headlines and those played out on stage. If you have a story to share then please get in touch.”

The archive will be also be presented as an interactive exhibition as part of the theatre production.