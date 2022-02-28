Lighting up to celebrate 200th anniversary of The Royal Highland Show

The history of the Royal Highland Show will be projected onto Drumlanrig Castle on March 16

Taking place on March 16, from 7-9pm, The Royal Highland Show Illuminated is produced in association with Turcan Connell.

It will project expressive imagery, woven together with never-before-seen treasures and untold stories from the show archives, onto the castle.

The Royal Highland & Agricultural Society of Scotland (RHASS), hope the sensory event will raise awareness of the show and highlight its positive impact throughout the years.

The installation, which is free to attend, will feature a five minute long visual history of the show, told through animations, images, films and archive footage.

It will travel to eight locations, referencing how the show would tour each of the RHASS regions annually before it settled permanently at Ingliston in 1960.

RHASS chairman Bill Gray said: “To celebrate the bicentenary of the show, we wanted to do something special.

"The Royal Highland Show Illuminated is the perfect way to give back to regional communities and the RHASS membership and herald the return of the show.

“After two long years without a full show, we are going all out to make the 200th anniversary Royal Highland Show the best one yet.”