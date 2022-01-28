Harper receives assurances Scottish Government will promote her Livestock Worrying Act

Emma Harper successfully guided legislation through the Scottish Parliament

Ms Harper successfully guided legislation through the Scottish Parliament last year to increase the investigation powers available to Police Scotland and the penalties available to the Scottish Courts for people who allow their dogs to chase, attack, worry or kill livestock.

She said: “I welcome the First Minister’s commitment to taking forward work to raise awareness of the Act especially as we approach lambing season and on responsible access to Scotland’s countryside, particularly with dogs.

“Any attacks on livestock can have serious financial and emotional consequences to Scotland’s farmers who work extremely hard to ensure our food supply.

Sign up to our daily The Galloway Gazette Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“In addition to this welcome assurance from the First Minister that public awareness raising will be taken forward soon, I have written to NatureScot and the Chief Constable of Police Scotland to ask how they will proactively advertise and promote the Act.

"I have also asked them to promote messaging on the importance of following the Scottish Outdoor Access Code when in the countryside.

“Our local area is breathtaking and we know how beneficial outdoor access is for positive health and wellbeing so I am asking people to access it responsibly.