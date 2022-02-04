Farmer's daughter raises huge sum for agriculture charity

Rachel Biggar presents the cheque to RSABI chairman David Leggat and case officer Mary Anne McWilliam

Rachel Biggar presented a cheque for £16,750 to RSABI chairman David Leggat during a visit to Chapleton Farm.

From June 7 to July 7, Rachel ran a total of 100km in Greece, where she is currently living, challenged by soaring temperatures and humidity.

As well as being a very well-respected farmer, her dad Donald, who died suddenly a year ago, was renowned for his Chapelton Beef Shorthorn and Aberdeen-Angus herds and was a stalwart of native British beef breeds.

He was involved in many organisations including Quality Meat Scotland, SRUC and the Royal Smithfield Club and had served as chairman of WCF, which donated £5000 of the amount raised.

Rachel said: “Dad was a giver. He was generous with his time, advice, support and kindness and I know he would have loved the challenge I set myself – running is not something in my comfort zone!

"I am enormously grateful to WCF and all those who donated – sincere thanks to you all for your amazing kindness.”

RSABI provides emotional, practical and financial support to people involved in Scottish agriculture

Mr Leggat added: “Donald Biggar was a highly respected member of the farming community and we are very grateful to Rachel for choosing to support RSABI and supporting the work we do to.”