BBC show produces special episode about Galloway

Arlene Stuart is filmed climbing the Merrick

The second in the new spring series it includes stories about the region’s bid for National Park status, the historic Mull of Galloway lighthouse and much more.

Featuring in the episode is an item about the area’s campaign to become Scotland’s third national park.

Dougie Vipond speaks to those both for and against the proposal – Rob Lucas of the Galloway National Park Association, dairy farmer and National Farmers' Union representative Colin Ferguson and Adam Hutchings of the Galloway Activity Centre at Loch Ken.

Sign up to our daily The Galloway Gazette Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cammy Wilson meets Graeme Parker, the Hoof GP

Dougie also visits the spectacular Mull of Galloway lighthouse, at Scotland's most southerly point, to find out about its 200-year history of guiding ships from the Irish sea to the Solway Firth.

Meanwhile, Arlene Stuart joins Ken McCubbin and Stewart Gibson of the Galloway Mountain Rescue team to climb the Merrick and discovers that the Galloway hills are not to be underestimated.

And sheep farmer Cammy Wilson meets social media sensation, Graeme Parker from Wigtown – better known as, the Hoof GP.

He finds out how his work as a hoof trimmer that has propelled him become the face of one of the most popular farming You Tube channels in the world.