The Festival celebrated the stories of communities at the heart of Dumfries & Galloway with their remarkable programme. From award winning folk artists performing at the Theatre Royal for their grand opening event to the sell-out success that was The Village and the Road by Tom Pow and The Galloway Agreement, audiences travelled from far and wide to see the show at Glencairn Memorial Institute in Moniaive.

“The 2022 Arts Festival has provided unforgettable moments for over 1,500 people across the region, connecting with a range of communities with entertaining and inspiring performances. Our events have provided a variety of work from local and national artists that has brought people back together again to celebrate the culture in Dumfries & Galloway. We look forward to continuing to bring performing arts events with our year-round Arts Live programme and be back next May with our 2023 Festival.” Stated Melanie Purdie, Strategic & Creative Director at Dumfries & Galloway Arts Festival.

A spokesperson from Dumfries & Galloway Council stated: “The 2022 D&G Arts Festival programme was thoughtfully curated and helped to tell a myriad of stories from across the region. Hundreds of people took part. We hope that you got along to as many events as possible.”

As well as showcasing exceptional local artists, Dumfries & Galloway Arts Festival partnered with Glasgow’s world famous Oran Mor to bring A Play, A Pie and A Pint to tour the region for the first time visiting the Theatre Royal Dumfries, Old Well Theatre in Moffat and the Millennium Centre Stranraer.

Building on their work with young people, the Arts Festival’s youth strand Stage iT curated a celebration of young musicians giving them a platform to perform.