Young baker is a Ell of an inspiration

Kathryn Jamieson and Wilma Benson from NFU Mutual Stranraer congratulate Ellie Torrance (centre)

During the pandemic Ellie Torrance (24) successfully established Ell’s Kitchen, utilising her business degree and home baking skills.

Recognising people were unable to visit cafés and tearooms Ellie developed a business model which worked perfectly within pandemic restrictions.

Ellie bakes a selection of homemade goodies and treats at home and delivers right to her customers’ doors.

Traybake boxes are her key product and every Saturday the week’s traybake flavours are announced on social media, where customers contact Ellie to place their order.

Ellie has also developed other treat boxes for special events such as Christmas, Valentine’s Day, Mother’s Day and Easter which have always sold out within hours.

Ellie has also recently taken over the lease of “The Potting Shed Bistro” Logan Botanic Garden, and is now running the bistro whilst continuing to deliver tasty treats on a Friday.

Ellie’s nominee said that her achievements had shown what can come from a combination of a good idea, hard work and determination.

They stressed how impressive it is for someone aged just 24, to go from baking in her mum’s kitchen to running her own bistro in just a few short months during a pandemic.

Ellie will receive a trophy and £200 cash prize in recognition of her highly commended entry.

She said: “I felt honoured and surprised to receive the NFU Mutual and Scotland Food and Drink Inspirational Young Person Award.

“Back in rural Wigtownshire, after leaving the university of Strathclyde with a 1st class honours business degree, I had no idea where my career path would take me.

“My lockdown traybake delivery service grew from strength to strength and allowed me to bring a little happiness to the doorstep during a difficult time.

“Without the creation of Ell’s Kitchen during lockdown, I would not have had the opportunity to be where I am today.