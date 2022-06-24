You chance to own a piece of Dumfries and Galloway history

Rockhall Tower dates back to the early 16th century

Rockhall Tower is an early 16th century tower house situated in an idyllic location, nestled in 15 acres of sweeping lawns and mature woodland within Collin, to the east of Dumfries.

Arriving at Rockhall Tower through the sandstone pillared gate entrance, the driveway leads to a generous turning circle and parking at the front of the property.

The whole property is surrounded by beautifully landscaped garden grounds with sweeping lawns, mature woodland, walnut groves, a winding burn, established trees and annual perennials, which at this time of year, offer a plethora of scent and colour.

The grand property is currently a successful B&B

A feature of the garden and as informed by the current owner, there is a 1000-year-old yew tree.

Located to the rear and east of Rockhall Tower is Soutter Johnnies, a delightful timber cabin utilised as holiday accommodation.

There is a wedding stone dated 1720 marking a Greirson wedding and a grade B-listed monument, said to mark the grave of a well-loved horse.

Upon entering the property, the grand central hallway with its seating area and wood burning stove, you will find the sweeping staircase climbing to pass the gallery landings through to light and airy bedrooms and a stunning drawing room with balcony off, all with lovely views across Rockhall’s gardens towards Criffel and the surrounding countryside.

Following through to the top floor there are six bedrooms (five en-suite), all affording stunning views.

In addition, there is a fenced off grazing paddock which is currently home to the family’s pet alpaca’s and a neighbour’s flock of sheep.

At present Rockhall Tower utilises four of the beautifully presented en-suite rooms and a Souter Johnnies as a very successful B & B accommodation. It also caters for wedding parties offering a bespoke service.

Rockhall Tower is currently on the market for offers over £950,000 from Threave Rural.