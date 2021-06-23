Woodside Farm could be a productive purchase

The farmhouse offers three/four bedroomed accommodation

Woodside Farm is situated off the shore road benefitting from a traditional farmhouse, modern and traditional farm buildings and about 202 acres of agricultural land.

It is new to the market for offers over £920,000 from Threave Rural.

Woodside farmhouse occupies an elevated south facing site within its own garden grounds adjacent to the farmyard.

Woodside Farm is capable of overwintering 200 cattle

The property is of traditional construction under a slated roof offering comfortable three/four bedroomed family accommodation over two floors.

On the ground floor can be found an entrance porch and central hallway leading to a kitchen/family room, utility room, shower room, office, store room and dining/living room.

Upstairs is a master bedroom, two double bedrooms, family bathroom and a living room, which could also become a fourth bedroom.

The farmhouse benefits from its own south facing landscaped garden grounds, which are mainly laid to lawns and mature shrubs and specimen trees.

The garden grounds offer privacy and seclusion from the working farm and the perfect area for alfresco dining.

The steading buildings are a mixture of modern and traditional construction, capable of overwintering 200 cattle.

The range of barns and byres includes: linked cubicle sheds, cow kennels, cattle courts, pole barn, silage clamp, slurry tower, and hayshed.

The holding features 17 specific field enclosures, currently all down to grass for grazing and conservation, being capable of growing a wide range of cereal and other forage crops.

The land is classified as predominantly yield class 4 of the Macaulay Institute for Soil Research (Land Capability Study).

The nearby village of New Abbey has a wealth of history, including the ruined Sweetheart Abbey, and has a tearoom, primary school, shop, etc; with further services found in Dumfries.