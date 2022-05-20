Wigtownshire farm in stunning coastal location hits the market

Living accommodation at Alton Farm comprises both a traditional farmhouse and a separate cottage

Alton Farm, situated just west of Drummore, is a highly productive stock rearing farm in an area noted for its mild climate and long grass growing seasons.

The farm benefits from a beautifully presented traditional farmhouse, mainly traditional farm buildings, a lovely stone-built farm cottage and about 140 acres of productive agricultural land.

Alton Farm has a traditional Wigtownshire farmhouse under a slated roof occupying an elevated site with stunning views across Luce Bay and the open countryside.

Sign up to our daily The Galloway Gazette Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alton Farm looks out across Luce Bay

It provides bright, spacious living accommodation and is in walk-in condition.

On the ground floor is a kitchen, sitting room and lounge, while upstairs are three double bedrooms and a bathroom.

The cottage sits away from the main farming operations with accommodation arranged over a single floor including a conservatory, lounge, dining room, kitchen, bathroom and two bedrooms, plus its own well-kept garden grounds

The farm steading comprises of a range of mainly traditional farm buildings, which have been utilised in the past for dairy production.

The traditional buildings still house cubicles with automatic scrapers, a collection area and a milking parlour (disused), along with bulk tank and other ancillary dairy utensils.

Adjacent to the dairy is a small slurry lagoon and a useful cattle handling facility.

The more modern portal type sheds comprise of a machinery and straw storage shed with two linked concrete portal former silage pits, now utilised for general storage.

A large concrete floored silage clamp lies to the west of the steading buildings.

The holding features 14 specific field enclosures, which are currently all down to grass for grazing and conservation (silage), however many of the enclosures are capable and have been, in the past, utilised for growing either cereal or forage crops.

Alton Farm is on the market for offers over £1.2m from Threave Rural.