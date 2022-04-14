Wigtown Market opens for the summer season

Wigtown Market will be open every Saturday until the end of September

The market will be officially opened at 11am by Betty McGowan and Jessie Thomson from the Wigtown Community Shop, which raises funds to assist projects in Wigtown and The Machars including the purchase of the new gazebos.

Market manager, Jodie Whitmarsh said: “We are thrilled to have a fresh, up-to-date feel to the market this year and hope for another successful season for stallholders, residents and visitors alike.

"Our thanks must go to the Wigtown Community Shop for the financial assistance in bringing about the changes to our stalls.

Sign up to our daily The Galloway Gazette Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"As with last year, we will continue to be Covid aware and be compliant with current recommendations.”

Sandra McDowall, chairperson of Wigtown Community Promotions, added: “The new gazebos will bring a bright, modern feel to the market and compliment the services offered in the town.

"We wish the management of the market every success and hope it brings many more visitors to our town on Saturdays.”

The market operates from 10am-3pm every Saturday until the end of September with new stallholders alongside old favourites.