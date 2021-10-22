Well-presented Dalbeattie bungalow is sure to be much sought-after

No’ 8 Broompark is situated on a generous plot

No’ 8 Broompark is situated on a generous plot and is in walk-in condition benefiting from bright, spacious accomm odation over a single floor.

The front entrance porch leads to the central hallway with large built-in double cupboards.

Off the hallway are two good sized double bedrooms, one of which has an en-suite, and after passing the family bathroom at the end of the hallway can be found the living room featuring, and electric fire set in feature fireplace.

A bright well-equipped family kitchen can be accessed from the hallway or via the living room through glazed timber doors..

It has a range of floor and wall units, built-in electric oven, gas hob with cooker hood, integrated fridge freezer, dishwasher and a breakfast bar.

Patio doors leading to raised paved patio area, and there is also a door off to a utility room, which in turn leads to the integrated garage.

No’ 8 Broompark benefits from tarmac off-road parking to the front and a tarmac footpath leading to the front door.

The garden grounds to the front have raised beds planted with mature shrubs and specimen trees, with a path leading to the rear garden grounds which are mainly laid to lawns, again, with a variety of specimen trees and shrubs and a path leading to the main road.

No’ 8 Broompark is within close proximity to all local services and amenities.

Dalbeattie provides a wide range of essential services with a newly constructed school catering for nursery to secondary education, which is only a five minute walk from the property. The town also boasts a wide range of retail and professional services, along with a new medical practice and leisure facilities.

A wider range of shops, supermarkets and services can be found in the nearby town of Castle Douglas.

No’ 8 Broompark is on the market for offers over £210,000 from Threave Rural.