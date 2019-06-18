Way ahead for Whithorn

Galloway and West Dumfries MSP Finlay Carson has stressed the importance of the ‘Whithorn Way’ during a speech in the Scottish Parliament.

The Scottish Conservative and Unionist MSP, was speaking in a debate led by his colleague Murdo Fraser MSP, highlighting successful pilgrimage routes across Scotland.

Ahead of the debate, Mr Carson spoke with Julia Muirwatt of the Whithorn Trust, which is continuing to promote the route, which stretches from Glasgow Cathedral down to Mr Carson’s constituency.

In his speech, Mr Carson highlighted the smartphone app that is currently being developed by the Trust allowing businesses to record accommodation, food and travel details as they undertake the route.

He also highlighted the importance of linking Christian heritage in order to promote tourism, which is such a vital industry for Galloway.

Mr Carson MSP said: “I was delighted to have this opportunity to highlight the Whithorn Way, which brings many tourists from far and wide to sample our beautiful Galloway region.

“The Whithorn Trust is working tirelessly to promote this route, which maintains our Christian heritage as well as boosting tourism. It is absolutely vital that we continue to boost our tourism industry.

“I am pleased the Whithorn Trust is set to launch a smartphone app to allow more details to be shared about the route, which I believe can attract more walkers to tackle the 149 mile route.”