Visiting suspended at Stranraer care home due to Covid outbreak
Visiting has been suspended at Belmont Care Home in Stranraer, along with a halt to new admissions, in response to the identification of nine cases of Covid-19 among staff and residents.
Thursday, 9th September 2021, 11:12 am
A spokesman for St Philips Care said: “Our team have worked tirelessly to ensure that, until now, the home has remained Covid free.
"We have acted immediately and implemented a number of additional measures including additional infection control processes, halting visits and increasing testing in order to best contain the situation.”
Cases of Covid-19 within Dumfries and Galloway saw a slight decline last week.
A total of 887 cases were recorded in the week ending September 7, against 917 the previous week, while close contacts fell from 1814 to 1651.