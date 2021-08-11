Visiting halted at Stranraer care home following Covid outbreak
Visiting has been suspended at Thorney Croft Care Home in Stranraer, along with a halt to new admissions, in response to seven cases of Covid among staff and residents.
Wednesday, 11th August 2021, 3:22 pm
A multi-disciplinary team established through the Health and Social Care Partnership is providing advice and support to the care home operators.
A spokesman for Community Integrated Care said: “As soon as the outbreak developed, we took immediate action halting visits and implementing additional measures including increased testing and an ongoing decontamination schedule.
“We’re continuing to work closely with the local authority and public health teams to ensure we are taking all necessary steps to protect everyone and provide any additional support needed.”