Village home on a generous plot

The Pavings has been maintained to a very high standard

The Pavings is new to the market for offers over £240,000 from Threave Rural.

The property has been maintained to very high standard, incorporating all fixtures and fittings associated with modern family living.

The dwelling occupies a very generous plot benefitting from garden grounds to the front garden grounds to the rear with open views across the surrounding countryside, ample off-road parking and an attached single garage.

The living room is lovely and bright with ample space

The dwelling is of traditional construction rendered under a slate roof.

The accommodation is arranged over a single floor providing bright and spacious living accommodation.

Entry to the property is via a front porch with a tiled floor leading into a central hallway and straight through to the living room with ample room to accommodate a dining table, while patio doors lead to the paved patio and a wood burner with back boiler is set in a feature fireplace.

There are three bedrooms, two of which are doubles, one with an en-suite and the other with a Jack n’ Jill access to the family bathroom.

The kitchen features modern floor and wall units, induction hob with cooker hood, built-in electric oven, sink & drainer, and leads through to a utility room which is plumbed for an automatic washing machine and has a door to the outside.

The garden grounds to the rear are enclosed making this a safe area for children and pets with the paved patio offering an area perfect for alfresco dining or family and social entertaining.

The location of The Pavings is such that local amenities are within close proximity, yet countryside walks are available straight from the doorstep.

All services are located within a short drive of the property, with Dumfries some two miles to the south featuring all essential and professional services, along with retail parks, an ice rink, sports centre, primary and secondary schooling, and a university campus.