Vattenfall refines wind farm plans

Vattenfall has redesigned its planned wind farm following local feedback

An updated layout for the wind farm proposal, has now been published. The number of proposed turbines has been reduced from 21 to 14, with the maximum tip height reduced from 250m to 200m.

Additionally, turbines have been repositioned to protect watercourses, deep peat and archaeology on site.

Furthermore the plans will now include enhanced recreational access with new pathways linking the hillside to the village of Carsphairn.

Matthew Bacon, senior project manager, said: “Our goal is to build the best wind farm we can.

"Over the past year Vattenfall has gathered extensive environmental data and local feedback on our initial proposals for Quantans Hill.

"This has greatly enriched our knowledge and understanding of the site and enabled our team to review and refine our design.

"We are now finalising these plans and hope to submit them to the planning stage later this year, after which a formal consultation period will commence.

"Thank you to everyone who engaged with us and sent in feedback.”

The new plans and online exhibition can be found at www.vattenfall.co.uk/quantanshill.