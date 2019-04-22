TSB defends itself against attack by Labour MSP

The TSB has been attacked by a local politician over its announcement of a large cut in its Castle Douglas branch opening times.

South Scotland Labour MSP Colin Smyth described the news that the opening hours are to reduce from the end of July this year as ‘another blow for the town centre’

Mr Smyth said: “The significant reduction in opening hours at TSB in Castle Douglas is another blow to the town centre.

“Bank branches are a lifeline for many local residents and businesses, many of whom will struggle or not be able to travel nearly twenty miles to the next closest branch in Dumfries.

“TSB have said that customer usage at the branch has reduced by 3% over the last year but are responding by implementing a 60% cut in opening hours which is totally disproportionate. I will be urging TSB to urgently reconsider this decision as many people will rightly fear this is the tip of the iceberg and the first step towards eventual closure.”

A TSB spokesman responded: “Our customers use banking services in different ways and that is why we try to adapt our offer to deliver them the best possible service however they choose to bank. This means investment in both branches and digital channels. With fewer people using our Castle Douglas branch, we are reducing the number of hours it is open. From the end of July, it will open on a Tuesday and a Friday.”