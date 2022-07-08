Tradition meets comfort surrounded by the natural beauty of the Rhins of Galloway

Windyridge is a traditionally built cottage in Leswalt, which within the current ownership, has been improved greatly.

This detached cottage offers all the comforts for modern day family living occupying a private elevated position and has been tastefully decorated throughout.

Under a tiled roof the accommodation can be found over a single floor, including: a sun room which which is currently utilised as the family dining room, a lounge with large wood burning stove, a kitchen with a range of floor and wall units and plumbed for white goods, a double bedroom and two further bedrooms.

Windyridge offers the opportunity to live in an area of outstanding natural beauty

In addition there is a central hallway with a built-in cupboard, family bathroom, shower room and a further bathroom.

To compliment the whole property the property is surrounded by its own mature garden grounds, which at this time of year offer a plethora of scent and colour.

Windyridge is approached by its own gated driveway which provides ample parking and turning circles.

The cottage also benefits from an attached garage with a timber lean to store off along with two good sized timber outbuildings, which could lend themselves to many different uses.

The lounge is a cosy room with a large wood burning stove

The opportunity may exist to convert these buildings to holiday type accommodation, however, any interested party wishing to pursue this would need to make their own enquiries with the council.

This charming lifestyle property offers the successful purchaser the opportunity to live in an area of outstanding natural beauty with an abundance of wildlife right on the doorstep.

The principal town of Stranraer located only five miles away offering services and facilities including primary and secondary schooling, shops, retail park, sports clubs, sports centre, cinema, medical centre and hospital.

Windyridge is only market for offers over £240,000 from Threave Rural.