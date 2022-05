Trade union activists blockading the entrance of Cairnryan port

The demonstrators blockaded the port for two hours as nothing got in or out, with a 61-year-old haulier charged with road traffic offences after trying to force his way in.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: "The protest at Cairnryan displayed the full frustration and sense of injustice felt not only by sacked P&O Ferries workers but also that of the wider community.