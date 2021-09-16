Three Dumfries and Galloway named as finalists for Helping It Happen Awards

The winners will be announced next month

Now in its fifth year, the Helping it Happen Awards have become firmly established in recognising the role of estates, businesses and community groups who are helping rural Scotland thrive.

The awards are managed by rural business organisation, Scottish Land & Estates and sponsored by GLM.

The three finalists from Dumfries and Galloway are:

Ferry Fish, Carsluith, Creetown in the Business Resilience Award category, sponsored by Barclays.

Finlay’s Cream of Galloway Farm/The Ethical Dairy, at Rainton Farm, Castle Douglas in the Innovation in Farming Award category, sponsored by Douglas Home & Co.

Jas P Wilson, Dalbeattie in the Rural Business Award category, sponsored by Shepherd + Wedderburn.

Sarah-Jane Laing, chief executive of Scottish Land & Estates, said: "With three Dumfries and Galloway entries named as finalists, it’s clear that the region is home to people and organisations which benefit those in the area and across Scotland by providing employment, helping their local communities and helping Scotland meet its environmental goals.

"This year’s entries have provided us with so many inspiring stories and we are pleased that the Helping It Happen Awards are firmly established as a way of recognising how Scotland’s diverse people and businesses are making a vital contribution.”