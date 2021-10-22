Threave biodiversity project gets boost from HSBC UK

Staff from HSBC UK visited Threave Estate to hear about the impact of the project

The banking and financial services organisation has pledged a significant donation to the Threave Landscape Restoration Project which will transform 81 hectares of land at Kelton Mains, part of the Threave Estate, into rich habitats for flora and fauna.

More than 4,000 redundant fenceposts will be removed opening up the site with 125 metres of boardwalk laid enabling people to explore the area’s wetlands.

A herd of Belted Galloway shepherded by GPS will graze the site in a trial to explore how sustainable livestock management can be balanced with nature recovery.

Philip Long, chief executive of the National Trust for Scotland, said: “In our 90th year, our charity’s work to protect Scotland’s special places has never been more urgent.

"Throughout 2021, we’ve all seen the impact of the climate crisis whether that’s through record temperatures or rainfall. This puts into sharp relief the need for action.

"We all have a responsibility to work together to care for the places, the habitats and the habits that can help ensure our heritage survives for future generations. We’re grateful to HSBC UK for joining us in these efforts.”

The gift is part of HSBC’s new global Climate Solutions Partnership, which aims to unlock barriers to finance for companies and projects that tackle climate change.

Ian Stuart, chief executive of HSBC UK, said: “A challenge as significant as climate change can only be tackled in collaboration, and we are very excited to welcome National Trust for Scotland to the global Climate Solutions Partnership.

“Nature-based solutions can provide a third of the global climate mitigation needed by 2030, protecting nature as well as meeting people’s needs.