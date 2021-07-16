Third Sector offers new support for social enterprises
Third Sector Dumfries and Galloway has launched a new free support service for social enterprises.
The project, funded by the South of Scotland Economic Partnership, will see a team of five specialists offer one-to-one support or an independent perspective on a social enterprise’s vision or structure.
Chief executive Norma Austin Hart said: “The pandemic brought out the best in our communities as more people chose to support others.
"This is a unique opportunity to harness that energy and turn it into both a positive economic and social benefit for Dumfries and Galloway ”
For more information email [email protected] or call 0300 303 8558.