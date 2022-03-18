The Gin House is just the tonic

The Gin House has been sympathetically renovated to an extremely high standard

The Gin House is located just over a mile from Thornhill, occupying an elevated site with open views across its own land and the surrounding countryside.

It has been sympathetically renovated to an extremely high standard, ensuring the character and charm of the property is maintained.

On the approach to the Gin House, the striking semi-dome on the western end of the building is the first to catch your eye.

A spectacular sitting room is located in the semi-dome part of the building

The property is approached through its own private driveway, with parking available for several vehicles in the courtyard, where there also exists a large timber-built outbuilding.

Opposite this building there are three timber-built stables with attached tack room and to the left of that is a large greenhouse, with a smaller version on the approach to the house.

Upon entering the dwelling through the kitchen (one of three access doorways), you are greeted with a cottage style kitchen/diner.

Following through from the kitchen there is a utility room and a dining room.

A sitting room is located within the semi-dome part of the building, which has a cathedral type ceiling and a feature fireplace.

The central hallway has patio doors leading to the gardens, while a short staircase leads to the inner hallway with three bedrooms off, one being en-suite, and a family bathroom.

Outside the property benefits from raised wooden decking with a barbecue hut, cottage-style landscaped gardens, an orchard and two paddocks – all sitting in around 4.29 acres.

The Gin House is on the market for offers over £580,000 from Threave Rural.