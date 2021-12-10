The former gamekeeper’s house for the Dunragit Estate hits the market

Gamekeepers Cottage is the former gamekeeper’s house for the Dunragit Estate

Gamekeepers Cottage is set in an idyllic rural setting occupying an elevated site and on a clear day, benefits from distant sea views across to the Isle of Man, Luce Bay, and the Mull of Galloway.

The location of the property is such, that it benefits from the warming influence of the Gulf Stream.

Although within a rural setting, Gamekeepers Cottage is only a short drive to the main A75 Euroroute and the nearby towns of Newton Stewart and Stranraer.

The formal lounge has a lovely bay window to the front and an open fire

Set amidst its own extensive grounds and manicured gardens amounting in total to around three acres, the property boasts a traditional and spacious sympathetically modernised three-bedroom dwellinghouse.

Gamekeepers Cottage is of traditional stone construction, with the later extension being of more modern construction.

The dwelling offers comfortable and spacious accommodation set over two floors.

On the ground floor is a living room with cathedral style ceiling and wooden beams, feature stone wall and wood burning stove; a master bedroom with built-in wardrobes and en-suite; a formal lounge with an open fire and stairs to the first floor; dining room; kitchen; utility room; and family bathroom.

On the first floor can be found a second master bedroom with en-suite; a double bedroom; and office space.

Adjacent to the cottage is a large Bothy (with integral kennel) which is also a ‘C’ listed building.

In addition, there are a range of other interesting buildings formerly used for pet boarding, which have potential for change of use.

The generous outside spaces and offer huge potential for small-scale agricultural, equestrian purposes or lifestyle businesses.

Within walking distance of the property is Glenwhan Gardens, which been described as one of the most beautiful gardens in Scotland.

Gamekeepers Cottage is on the market for £560,000 from Threave Rural.