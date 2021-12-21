South West Scotland Grass Society announces winners of 2021 Forage Competition

Jimmy Warnock with Tom Hainey at Cairnweil during the judging process

SWSGS secretary Andrew Best said: “The SWSGS, as with all of society, has been greatly affected by the restrictions of the pandemic, with meetings cancelled, and communication limited to telephone and emails.

“Although this was the best we could do in the circumstances, it is never quite the same as having a face-to-face discussion on new ideas and opinions.”

For the 2021 forage competition Jimmy Warnock from Sandilands Farm in Lanark judged the finalists.

Sign up to our daily The Galloway Gazette Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jimmy has held several positions in the agricultural community including past chairman of the RHASS and RHET national.

He also serves on his local committee as a farmer host and classroom speaker, made a Fellow of the Royal Agricultural Societies and awarded an MBE for services to education and communication in agriculture.

The judging of the finalists was carried out over three days, with Jimmy chaperoned by committee members, Andrew Best, Peter Cowan, Drew Watson, Katherine Marr, and Andy Nelson.

Grass Silage County Prize: Ayrshire – Bryce & Robert Sloan, Darnlaw; Dumfries – Donald Millar, Trailflat; Stewartry – Crawford Wilson, Largs; Wigtownshire – Tom Hainey, Cairnweil.

Young Farmers Dairy Prize: Ross Boyd, Rockhallhead.

Young Farmers Beef Prize: Reuben Inman, Kilnknowe.

Open Dairy Prize: Donald Millar, Trailflat.

Maize Prize: Robert Reid, Bengalhill.

Wholecrop Prize: Andrew Gemmell, Turnerhill.

Contractors Prize: Drew Watson, Byeloch.

Big Bale Prize: Messrs W Cruickshank & Son, West Mains.

Michael Milligan Prize (attention to detail): Robin Campbell, Cally Mains.

The judge’s comments and the announcement of the finalists were filmed and a video will be available in due course.