South west expansion for land agents

YoungsRPS, the independent firm of chartered Surveyors, Land Agents and Property Consultants, has announced an expansion in South West Scotland.

The move follows strong demand for their specialist agricultural services in their Dumfries office.

Located on the outskirts of Dumfries, new offices will be opened on Monday 15th April to accommodate a growing team and ever-increasing work load, which is seeing increasing demand particularly for farm sales and acquisitions, specialist tenancy negotiations and grant applications advice and support, particularly BPS (Basic Payment Scheme).

The new location offers a central base for YoungsRPS services to the rest of the region, and sees the company relocate from its current office at Thornhill. This new office, close to main road links, also allows YoungsRPS to service additional clients and will be located at Lochar House, Heathhall, Dumfries.

Commenting on the expansion, Tom Oates, Director of YoungsRPS, said: “The YoungsRPS business has been built on a foundation of people who have a deep understanding of agriculture and farm business issues.

“Recent years have been challenging for all sectors, and farmers have sought support and advice from reputable businesses to help them negotiate the fast-changing business conditions faced.

“The management of a modern farming business often requires a team of specialist individuals to ensure efficiencies are maximised, and YoungsRPS work with farmers to achieve this, be it through land sales, a successful tenancy agreement or a grant application. Our growth demonstrates how this support is in increasing demand and we are thrilled that farmers place their trust in our team to assist them in managing their business’ future.”

“At the moment, we are seeing a high level of interest in advice on BPS applications, slurry storage grants and rent negotiations.

“We have also seen good interest in farm sales. In fact, in the first 12 months, our Dumfries office completed over £5 million worth of land transactions, which, given the current climate, shows continued confidence in the farming sector.

“Working in collaboration with the regions farmers is immensely rewarding, and I am excited to be growing our business alongside some incredible farm managers. I am very positive about the future and the success of the farming industry.”

The Dumfries office will be staffed full time, Monday to Friday, by Michael Halliday, Farm Business Consultant; and Susan Peacock, who will be joining the team as Administration Assistant.