South of Scotland’s tourism industry to come together at inaugural conference

SSDA CEO Ross McAuley Pic: Mike Wilkinson

The conference will feature a series of workshops, networking events, panel discussions and talks exploring themes such as destination development, sustainability and place branding, as the SSDA seeks to support the region’s recovery and future growth.

Key speakers and guests will include travel journalist and broadcaster Simon Calder; SSDA chairman David Ibbotson; SSDA CEO Ross McAuley; South of Scotland Enterprise CEO Jane Morrison Ross; and Rob Dickson, director of industry and destination development at VisitScotland.

Mr McAuley said: “After such a tough period, it’s exciting to have this opportunity to get back together and build tourism in the region in a way that is sustainable, of benefit to local communities and provides a real, and long-term, boost to the region’s economy.”

The SSDA recently unveiled research including insights around the region’s potential to be the new Cornwall.

The research, based on a survey of more than 3,400 people, says the south of Scotland has many of the attractions that draw crowds to such tourist hotspots like Cornwall and the Cotswolds. However, many holidaymakers are simply unaware of what it has to offer.