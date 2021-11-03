SOSE’s first ever engagement tour to discuss future of south of Scotland economy

SOSE chief executive Jane Morrison-Ross

Your South of Scotland’ is open to everyone in the region to meet SOSE chairman Professor Russel Griggs and chief executive Jane Morrison-Ross at one of 24 dates between now and March.

The sessions, which begin in Dumfries on Monday, will allow businesses, social enterprises, community groups and the general public to give their views on what SOSE’s priorities should be for the local economy.

This feedback will also help SOSE shape its first ever three year Action Plan.

‘Your South of Scotland’ will also allow SOSE to report back on how previous engagement has helped shape SOSE’s initial focus and highlight the difference its support has made to the south.

For those unable to attend, there will be two virtual sessions held on December 8 and January 31, with one of the physical events expected to also be streamed over SOSE’s social media channels.

Ms Morrison-Ross said: “Our achievements to date include approving funding of around £28m to more than 620 businesses, organisations and community groups, and assisting over 700 clients through one-to-one, tailored advice and support during 2020/21.

“Now we are firmly focused on the future and our ongoing plans to listen, be innovative, different and deliver for the south of Scotland.

“These engagement sessions are crucial to achieving these aims and helping to ensure your south of Scotland earns a reputation as a centre of opportunity, innovation and growth.

“I would encourage all those who live, work and care about the South to engage with us, either through attending one of our 24 dates or one of our virtual sessions.”

Sessions include: November 18 in Kirkcudbright, November 24 in Stranraer, November 25 in Balmaclellan, January 24 in Newton Stewart, February 23 in Whithorn, February 28 in New Galloway, March 1 in Castle Douglas, and March 2 in Gatehouse of Fleet.