Solway Credit Union adds more than 100 new members during pandemic

Solway Credit Union chairman Daniel McKeever

This is evidence of the increasing need for credit union services being available during these challenging times.

The credit union exists to provide low-cost and supportive credit to the people of Annandale and Eskdale, Nithsdale and the Stewartry.

The central offer of the credit union is to provide an opportunity for loans at very low cost, compared to commercial competitors.

It offers loans of up to three times the value of funds held by each member, which is a vital resource, working to reduce the need for other, high interest or short-term alternatives.

Like everyone, the credit union has had to adjust working practices during the pandemic, however, benefitting from an established online membership and loan application facility, it has remained open and accessible throughout.

It has also moved its offices during 2021, now being based with in the Saint & Co Offices at 23 George Street in Dumfries.

The credit union is overseen by a Board of Trustees, elected from within the

membership.

Chairman, Daniel McKeever, said: “Seeing the increase in membership over the last year only endorses the need for credit unions, offering low-cost access to finance, during these challenging times.

"In fact, we are possibly needed now more than ever, and I am so grateful to fellow trustees and Anne, our administrator, for keeping the show on the road through Covid-19.

"2022 promises to be a year of development and growth for the Solway Credit Union with a new online system and app giving us more visibility and improving the service for our members.

"We are always welcoming new members so if you’d like to start saving with us, please do get in touch.

"Similarly, we are always needing new volunteers to join the Board of Trustees. If you could help us, please do get in touch!”