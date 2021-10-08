Smallholding just minutes from the border

The modern Thornley bungalow has four bedrooms

Thornley is situated in a convenient central position on Main Street, just over a mile from Gretna, and is currently on the market for offers over £380,000.

The site benefits from a modern and spacious four-bedroom bungalow, traditional and modern steading and about six acres of grazing land.

Thornley bungalow is of modern construction offering bright and spacious accommodation over a single floor.

The site totals around six acres which includes steading buildings

After entering through the front vestible the sitting room can be found at the far end of the central hallway.

The dining room leads to the kitchen which in turn has access to a utilty room with a toilet and an internal double garage.

The rest of the floor pan is made up of a master bedroom with en-suite, two double bedrooms, a single bedroom and a family bathroom.

The property is bound by a neat stone dyke to the front leading to a generous tarmac driveway.

There are garden grounds to the front and generous garden grounds to the rear.

A feature of the property is the modern and traditional steading which is located only a short walk from the bungalow, along with about six acres of agricultural land.

The land has been utilised for the grazing of livestock and has huge potential for smallscale agricultural or equestrian enterprises. The farm has been let on a seasonal grazing licences this year.

The steading buildings are of modern and traditional construction comprising of a modern steel portal shed and small range of traditional built barns and outbuildings, which are mainly utilised for Agricultural/Equestrian purposes and general storage.

Springfield itself offers a range of local services with a wider range of services located within a short drive of the property in Gretna, which boasts all essential and professional services, along with the Gretna Gateway Outlet.

The catchment area for primary and secondary schooling is Gretna and Annan.