Smallholding for sale in a stunning location

High Drummore Farmhouse is surrounded by stunning scenery

High Drummore Farmhouse is situated in a relatively unknown and unspoiled holiday destination surrounded by a backdrop of spectacular Scottish scenery.

The farmhouse offers generous family living accommodation set over two floors and albeit the property does require some updating and modernisation, it presents a blank canvas for any potential purchasers.

From the entrance hallway the generous accommodation includes a lounge, sitting room, dining room, office, kitchen/diner, utility room, walk-in pantry, and a shower room.

The property is extensive both in terms of accommodation and land

From the kitchen there is access to a storeroom which leads to a large integrated garage/workshop.

A feature staircase leads to the first-floor accommodation.

The very generous first floor accommodation provides five double bedrooms, one en-suite, and a family bathroom.

The farmhouse benefits from its own driveway leading to ample off-road parking for several vehicles.

The property is surrounded by its own generous, mature garden grounds and benefits from a grazing paddock of about three acres, which presents the opportunity to undertake smallscale agricultural, equestrian or tourism-based industries.

There also exists two static caravans within the grounds, which have in the past been utilised for holiday accommodation.

Local services by way of primary schooling, village shops, hotels, restaurants, etc. are available in the villages of Drummore and Sandhead.

Stranraer is located about 17 miles away offering all the essential services, including secondary education, leisure facilities, modern medical centre, retail park and supermarkets, while The Mull of Galloway is only a short drive from the property.

High Drummore Farmhouse is currently on the market for offers over £375,000 from Threave Rural.