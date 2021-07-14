Small grants will make a big difference across the region

Lots of good causes have benefited from the latest round of funding

Alcohol and Drugs Support South West Scotland received £7,000 for its Little Box of Kindness project.

Dr Angela Roberts said: “Many people we support are facing even more financial hardship, and we believe this will help raise self-esteem and self-worth.”

An award of £8,023 will enable South West Media Factory to give 10 young people the chance to work on a film set.

Tabitha Mudaliar said: “The opportunity to get hands on experience means these young mentees will gain valuable skills.”

Pain Association Scotland received £8,000 to provide a specialist one-to-one telephone helpline.

Sonia Cottom said: “This will enable those burdened with chronic pain to have self-management support and the tools to help lead a better quality of life.”

Dumfries & Galloway ME and Fibromyalgia Network benefits from £9,961 for activities and support, and to employ a development officer.

Craig Woods said: “No one should feel alone or without a network to turn to for mutual support and advice.”

Other organisations to receive funding are:

Belmont Primary (£3720) – increase extracurricular sports and physical activities;

Colvend and Southwick Community Council (£1,276) – install a switch and socket at the village hall to enhance it as a resilience hub;

Creetown Building Preservation Trust (£8,116) – landscaping work and accessible parking at the Quarrymen’s Centre;

Crossmichael and Parton Playgroup (£4,650) – equipment and materials to improve play and development;

Learners Together (Machars) (£9,800) – outdoor activities during the summer holidays;

Nest Nurturing Futures (£7,200) – forest school activities for pre/home-school children around Loch Arthur;

KGV Trust (£9,500) – education activities and professional football coaching in primary schools;

Kippford Association (£5,400) – enclose a section of the nature reserve for conservation grazing;