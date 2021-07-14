Small grants will make a big difference across the region
Groups across the region have received grants from the National Lottery Community Fund to reduce isolation and improve wellbeing.
Alcohol and Drugs Support South West Scotland received £7,000 for its Little Box of Kindness project.
Dr Angela Roberts said: “Many people we support are facing even more financial hardship, and we believe this will help raise self-esteem and self-worth.”
An award of £8,023 will enable South West Media Factory to give 10 young people the chance to work on a film set.
Tabitha Mudaliar said: “The opportunity to get hands on experience means these young mentees will gain valuable skills.”
Pain Association Scotland received £8,000 to provide a specialist one-to-one telephone helpline.
Sonia Cottom said: “This will enable those burdened with chronic pain to have self-management support and the tools to help lead a better quality of life.”
Dumfries & Galloway ME and Fibromyalgia Network benefits from £9,961 for activities and support, and to employ a development officer.
Craig Woods said: “No one should feel alone or without a network to turn to for mutual support and advice.”
Other organisations to receive funding are:
Belmont Primary (£3720) – increase extracurricular sports and physical activities;
Colvend and Southwick Community Council (£1,276) – install a switch and socket at the village hall to enhance it as a resilience hub;
Creetown Building Preservation Trust (£8,116) – landscaping work and accessible parking at the Quarrymen’s Centre;
Crossmichael and Parton Playgroup (£4,650) – equipment and materials to improve play and development;
Learners Together (Machars) (£9,800) – outdoor activities during the summer holidays;
Nest Nurturing Futures (£7,200) – forest school activities for pre/home-school children around Loch Arthur;
KGV Trust (£9,500) – education activities and professional football coaching in primary schools;
Kippford Association (£5,400) – enclose a section of the nature reserve for conservation grazing;
Park Primary School (£5,700) – outdoor play equipment and secure storage for the special needs facility.