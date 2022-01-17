Sizzling success for Dalbeattie butcher

The award-winning recipe for the beek links at T H Carson dates back to 1931

The family butchers has been judged South West Scotland Champion in the Scottish Craft Butchers Awards 2022 for its beef link sausages.

Delighted owner Scott Carson, who lifted the national title with the same product three years ago, said the beef links continued to perform among the very best in Scotland.

The third generation butcher explained that the award-winning recipe dates back to 1931 when his grandfather started the business.

Scott said: "It's had a few tweaks down the years but it's fundamentally the same, using only the finest locally sourced beef along with our special touches."

Scott and his team of five at the Mill Street premises have lifted national and regional awards for a variety of products over the years including haggis and pork sausages.

Scott added: "It's tremendous to be judged among the best in the country - it gives the whole team a real lift and a bit of extra pride in their work.

"The business is only as good as the team behind it and we're lucky to have such dedicated and hard-working staff."

In addition to the shop in Dalbeattie, T H Carson operates a butchers van which serves customers throughout Dumfries and Galloway.

Scottish Craft Butchers president Tom Courts said the standard displayed in the competition typified the quality produced by craft butchers across the country.

He said: “It gives a butcher a great lift to know his products are judged to be among the best in Scotland and customers can be assured the beef links they buy across the counter at T H Carson are exactly the same as those that secured the judges' vote in the competition."

Julian Warner of sponsors Lucas Ingredients said it was a tremendous event to be involved with, recognising and rewarding the very best in the industry.

She said: “The skill and creativity needed to create a delicious beef sausage reflects our brand’s core values.