SEPA warns water scarcity impacting Wigtownshire
The latest weekly Water Scarcity Situation Report from the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) shows significant scarcity in Wigtownshire.
Wednesday, 4th August 2021, 11:59 am
SEPA is monitoring the situation closely and coordinating steps to manage water resources in line with Scotland's National Water Scarcity Plan.
Water abstractors in Wigtownshire have been contacted to advise them of the conditions and relevant actions they should take.
They are requested to carry out checks to their equipment, consider upcoming water needs and follow best practice (such as irrigating at night).
Businesses having difficulty obtaining water supply or with concerns about meeting licence conditions should email [email protected]