SEPA issues first water scarcity warning of 2022

The warnings come after dry conditions across Scotland in March, with only half of the long-term average monthly rainfall.
Nathan Critchlow-Watton, head of Water and Planning at SEPA, said: “We’re already seeing the effects of climate change as last year the country as a whole experienced the second driest April-September on record.
"With a decrease in summer rainfall expected, we have to be prepared for increased pressure on Scotland’s water resources, perhaps in places that have never had to deal with water scarcity before."
For more information and advice visit www.sepa.org.uk/environment/water/water-scarcity/