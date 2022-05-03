SEPA issues first water scarcity warning of 2022

In the first water scarcity report of the year, the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) has issued early warnings for the southern half of the country with low water levels being recorded.

By Brian Yule
Tuesday, 3rd May 2022, 5:17 pm
Nathan Critchlow-Watton, head of Water and Planning at SEPA.

The warnings come after dry conditions across Scotland in March, with only half of the long-term average monthly rainfall.

Nathan Critchlow-Watton, head of Water and Planning at SEPA, said: “We’re already seeing the effects of climate change as last year the country as a whole experienced the second driest April-September on record.

"With a decrease in summer rainfall expected, we have to be prepared for increased pressure on Scotland’s water resources, perhaps in places that have never had to deal with water scarcity before."

For more information and advice visit www.sepa.org.uk/environment/water/water-scarcity/

