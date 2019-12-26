Ryan makes the grade with Drax

AN apprentice from Dumfries is kick-starting his career with Drax after the company extended its apprenticeship scheme to budding engineers across Scotland.

Drax is continuing to offer apprenticeships at its Galloway hydro power scheme, Cruachan pumped storage hydro power station in Argyll and Bute and the Daldowie energy from waste plant, near Glasgow.

Ryan Connelly, 19, from Dumfries, has joined Drax’s Glenlee Power Station, part of the Galloway hydro power scheme.

He said: “At school, I started a Foundation Apprenticeship where I would spend part of the week learning engineering. Now, I am an apprentice at Drax and spend every day working hands-on. It’s a great opportunity and everyone I work with is really supportive. I’ve definitely found what I want to do as a career.”

Ryan will be working at Glenee Power Station once he has completed formal training at East Kilbride Group Training Association College in East Kilbride.

Drax’s apprenticeship scheme has been running for more than 15 years at its North Yorkshire power station, and since it acquired a wider portfolio of flexible, low carbon and renewable generating assets, some of which are in Scotland, it has sought to extend the scheme to other locations.

Andy Koss, CEO Generation said: “To be able to open up new opportunities for apprentices in Scotland is a really proud moment for us. It demonstrates our commitment to education and skills, as well as our dedication to our workforce and the future of these new Drax sites.

“The energy sector is experiencing unprecedented change with Drax right at the forefront of it. We’re going to continue to need talented, hard-working young people to help us deliver the changes needed to meet the UK’s net zero carbon ambitions.

“As we’ve seen with our apprentices elsewhere, supporting ambitious young people to develop their skills is critical to the ongoing success of our business.”