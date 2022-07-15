Rural living doesn't mean being cut off

Pinehurst occupies a central location within the village, offering the rural type of lifestyle which many are seeking at this time, yet within easy reach of major commuting links.

The property has been really well-maintained within the current ownership and offers diverse, spacious two/three-bedroom accommodation over two floors.

This very attractive cottage is mainly of stone-built construction under a tiled roof, providing comfortable, diverse family accommodation.

Pinehurst is located in the centre of the village

On the ground floor can be found a lounge with a remote control LPG gas fire living flame in a feature fireplace, with door off to the fully fitted kitchen with a range of solid oak floor and wall units and plumbed for the normal white goods.

The family and dining room has patio doors off to a timber lean-to sunroom with Perspex windowpanes.

There is a also a snug/bedroom, a show room and a central hallway with stairs leading to the first floor.

The property offers spacious accommodation over two floors

Upstairs can be found two double bedrooms, a study/boxroom and a family bathroom.

The garden grounds to the rear attract a variety of native wildlife with mature trees, shrubs and neat lawns presenting a fantastic space for family and social entertaining.

In addition, there is a glazed summerhouse, which could also be a useful greenhouse, along with a detached garage, which benefits from water and electricity laid in and a timber shed also benefiting from an electricity supply.

The whole property has huge potential for some self-sufficient living, and some of the contents of Pinehurst can be made available by separate negotiation.

Primary schooling can be found in Springholm, and services such as a restaurant/hotel, village shop and a craft outlet are located in Crocketford.

Pinehurst is on the market for offers over £195,000 from Threave Rural.