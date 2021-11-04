Report highlights significant support for Kilgallioch fund

Kilgallioch Community Benefit Company chairman Nick Walker

An independent review has shown local awareness of the fund is high - with the right funding priorities in place - while making recommendatio ns on how to further support future generations in the 27 communities it serves.

Commissioned by volunteer directors of the Kilgallioch Community Benefit Company (KCBC) - the review was carried out by the Rural Policy Centre at SRUC, Scotland’s Rural College.

A total of 255 people responded to the survey, which found that 90 per cent of people had heard of the fund before, while 81 per cent of funded organisations surveyed said its direct support ensured their project was sustained.

The fund, launched in 2018, makes around £1.2m a year available to voluntary groups and charities across Wigtownshire and South Carrick.

Details of the review have been released as KCBC announces its intention to set up a small grants scheme to reach each of its 23 non-primary communities.

Chairman Nick Walker said: “We want to ensure that the positive impact of the fund reaches all communities in the fund area.

"Following the report recommendations, one of our aims is to be more responsive to emerging needs in our communities and this is one way in which we can increase access to the fund.”

Recommendations for further enhancing the fund’s impact included: placing a particular focus on projects involving young people, consider increasing the number of funding application windows, and consideration of a more ambitious and creative funding strategy.

Work on addressing many of the recommendations is underway, with directors focusing on communications and promotion, refining fund distribution, and fund governance.

Mr Walker said: “The recommendations are important in helping us build on our firm foundations and will influence how we shape our work to ensure as many people as possible can benefit.”